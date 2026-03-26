Controversy in France: PSG’s match postponed due to the team’s Champions League commitments. Lens: “Ligue 1 bowing to the interests of one side”

The problem is that Lens did not agree. The club, whose ranks include former Udinese captain Florian Thauvin, issued a strongly worded statement:

“On 6 March, the fixture schedule for the match between Racing Club de Lens and Paris Saint-Germain was finalised, officially establishing a framework to which everyone was expected to adhere. In a spirit of responsibility and restraint, Racing Club de Lens informed Paris Saint-Germain, from the outset, of its intention not to change the date.

True to its commitment to sporting stability, the club had also chosen to refrain from any public communication on the matter. However, the recent wave of statements, interventions and various proposals has led us to break this silence. It seems to us that a worrying sentiment is spreading: that of a French league being gradually relegated to the role of a mere variable to accommodate the European imperatives of certain parties. Changing the date of this match today would mean that Racing Club de Lens would be without fixtures for 15 days, followed by matches every three days: a schedule that corresponds neither to the one established at the start of the season nor to the resources of a club that could absorb this new constraint without consequences.

It would therefore seem that the tenth-richest club in the league must adapt to the demands of the most powerful clubs, in the name of interests that now clearly extend beyond the national sphere, which has already been scaled back in recent seasons (Ligue 1 reduced to 18 teams, abolition of the League Cup). Beyond this specific case, the question that arises is a more fundamental one: that of the respect due to the competition itself. It is legitimate to question this aspect when, on home soil, the league sometimes seems to be relegated to the background in favour of other ambitions, however legitimate they may be. Racing Club de Lens remains faithful to the principles of fairness, clarity of rules and respect for all participants. Simple principles, for a fair and respected French football.”