Ousmane Dembélé, now 29, burst onto the scene in stunning fashion with his local club Rennes.

Those displays turned the heads of Europe's biggest clubs, Barcelona chief among them. Yet the Frenchman opted instead for Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016.

Why Dortmund? Barcelona at the time could roll out a fearsome front three of "the Argentine legend Lionel Messi, the Brazilian magician Neymar da Silva and the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez", which would have left Dembélé starved of minutes.

Fate intervened. Neymar left Barcelona in the summer of 2017, so the Catalans turned to Dembélé once more, prising him from Dortmund for 148 million euros.

It didn't work out. Dembélé flopped badly at the Camp Nou, buckling under the pressure and battling a string of injuries.

The summer of 2023 brought a return home, with the French star joining capital giants Paris Saint-Germain for 50 million euros.

He exploded into form in Paris. Dembélé lifted the UEFA Champions League in each of the last two seasons and claimed the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player in 2025.

All told, Dembélé has scored 61 goals and set up 42 more in 135 official matches for Paris Saint-Germain's first team. His contract runs until 30 June 2028, the end of the season after next.