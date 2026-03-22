Bad news for Como in their match against Pisa. During the first half, the Larians lost Jesus Rodriguez to injury; he had been struggling with a problem in his right knee for several minutes, which forced him to ask to be substituted. The 2005-born player left the pitch in tears, heading straight for the changing rooms.
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Como: Jesus Rodriguez leaves the pitch in tears after picking up an injury against Pisa: his condition
INSIDE BATURINA
Baturina came on in place of Jesus Rodriguez, whose injury will require further assessment to determine the true extent of the problem. A few minutes before kick-off, Fabregas had explained the Croatian’s omission as follows: “We have three or four players on the wing who are struggling physically; one is Baturina, the others are Valle and Ramon.” However, only the latter did not even make the bench.
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