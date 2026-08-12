Colorado Rapids confirm sale of star teenager center back Lucas Herrington to Hull City for club record fee

Herrington will fetch the Rapids a record-breaking return. The center back, who has only been in America for six months, has been purchased by Hull for an initial fee of a reported $17 million. Add-ons could see the deal total $23m. The Rapids also negotiated a 15 percent sell-on clause.

“Lucas is a special talent whose elite mentality and character match his outstanding ability on the field,” said Rapids president Padraig Smith. “We are incredibly proud of everything he accomplished during his time with the Rapids and excited for him as he takes this next step in his career. Identifying, recruiting, and developing the best young talent, locally, nationally and internationally, is a key part of our club strategy. "Our ambition is to help them make an impact and win here in MLS, while creating an environment in which they can reach their full potential. Lucas is a wonderful example of that approach, and we wish him every success at Hull City.”

Herrington has been something of an overnight success for the Rapids. The center back joined Colorado prior to the start of the 2026 season. The Rapids paid less than $1m for the teenager.