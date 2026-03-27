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Ryan Tolmich

'Why not us?' - Unlocking Christian Pulisic and containing Kevin De Bruyne among five keys as USMNT face Belgium

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GOAL breaks down the big storylines to watch on Saturday

ATLANTA -- One word that has been thrown around a lot at U.S. Men's National Team camp this week is "pressure". Everyone is feeling it. Right now, there is something for everyone involved with the USMNT to fight for, and the weight of that becomes more real with every training session and, in particular, every game.

The U.S. face Belgium in Atlanta on Saturday, a high-stakes test against one of the world’s best as World Cup preparation continues.

"What we have learned as a coaching staff, we are American but South American, but when you are free, you perform," head coach Mauricio Pochettino said. "When you feel happy, you perform. There's no need to feel pressure because pressure is a thing that, if you can't deal with it perfectly, it can be heavy.

"The players need to feel support and belief, trust and confidence and say, 'Hey, we believe'. One thing that I said the other day is, 'Why not us?' We really need to believe that we can be there."

So, as that expectation mounts, what will the USMNT and its players need to prove this weekend? What is on the line against Belgium? Which players are under the microscope? GOAL looks at five keys to Saturday's match...

  • Christian Pulisic, USMNTGetty

    Unlocking Pulisic

    Christian Pulisic hasn’t scored yet in 2026 after a prolific end to 2025 - not a concern, but it is a storyline to watch.

    Traditionally, the national team has been Pulisic's safe haven. When he was struggling at Chelsea, the USMNT camp was always a place that could raise his spirits. It was a place where he could reconnect with friends, get some minutes under his belt, and more often than not, contribute to a goal or two to get the confidence back where it needed to be.

    "We all know what type of player Christian is," midfielder Weston McKennie said, "And he's someone who carries a lot of weight on his shoulders, especially here with the national team, but with his club team as well. We all know he's a dangerous player, an important part of the team, and someone that we can lean on a bit when we're in difficult times. He accepts that, accepts his role and takes that on. I think we all know he's a dangerous player."

    Given the quality of the opponent this weekend, scoring won't be easy. However, Belgium's defense, in particular, isn't what it once was. It's younger and less experienced, particularly in central defense. Given the talent of Tuesday's opponent, Portugal, this may be the game that gives Pulisic his best looks on goal. If he can take it, great. If not, there's still plenty of time ahead of the World Cup to sort that out. There's no better time than now, though, is there?

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  • Weston McKennie USMNTGetty

    Unleashing McKennie

    Speaking of McKennie, he, too, is a player in focus, given his strong form with Juventus. On Friday, Pulisic was asked about whether McKennie has changed at all to reach his current level. His response drew laughs.

    "No vibe change," Pulisic said with a smile. "Not change at all."

    McKennie, of course, is a unique presence in the USMNT team, on and off the field. Off of it, he's the type of person who keeps a team loose, which is even more important given the pressure of a looming World Cup. On it, too, he may have a bigger role than ever as Pochettino seems keen to let him loose in a way similar to how Juve have this season. That decision has worked wonders for Juve, who have benefitted from his growth into one of Serie A's most dangerous weapons.

    "It doesn't surprise me," Pulisic said of McKennie's big season so far. "It seems like people talk down on him, and then he's right back there. He's doing his thing, scoring goals, playing every minute - that's what he does. He's obviously a big part of his team there and a big part of the team here. It doesn't surprise me, but it's awesome to follow and awesome to see him doing well."

    How does that manifest itself in this camp? Is he given free rein as an attacking midfielder? With Adams out, will he be asked to contribute a little deeper? As always, McKennie is confident he can contribute wherever.

    "What you can try and mimic is your effort, your confidence, and the ability to want to help the team," McKennie said. "Playing overseas and playing with your team back home, there are different tactics and different ways of playing, but I think you want to come here with the same confidence, the same ability, and try to help the team as much as you can."

  • Kevin De Bruyne BelgiumGetty Images

    Defending Belgium

    As alluded to above, Belgium are a pretty damn good team. The Golden Generation is largely gone, but there is still some incredible talent in this team. There are players all over the field who can really hurt an opponent.

    Kevin De Bruyne, of course, is one. Jeremy Doku is another, one who should give the USMNT's fullbacks or wingbacks fits. Lois Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, and Alexis Saelemaekers play at Italy's biggest clubs, while midfield duo Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans have built-in chemistry from Aston Villa.

    The point is that this team has legitimate quality, and it has it all over the field. They aren't a team with one specific focal point, but rather several who could open a game up rather quickly.

    So how does the U.S. handle that? Given the questions at center back, and the unexpected absences, it's one of the storylines to watch.

    On Friday, Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Miles Robinson would miss both games. Chris Richards, meanwhile, will miss at least one due to a knee issue. That's two center backs down and, as Pochettino pointed out, the U.S. are fortunate enough to have five in camp as well as several others that could plug gaps.

    Tim Ream, Mark McKenzie, and Auston Trusty could use this opportunity to solidify a World Cup spot. Someone like Alex Freeman or Joe Scally could show their worth as a de facto third central defender if called upon, too. So could Tanner Tessmann if he is dropped from midfield to defense.

    Pochettino has options, and he'll aim to pick the right ones. From there, the players will need to seize the opportunity against a team they could face again down the road.

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  • Johnny Cardoso USMNT vs TurkeyGetty Images

    The Johnny situation

    There's no Tyler Adams, which is a question that needs answering by itself. How does the USMNT fill that gap? Can they?

    It's a good time, then, to really test Johnny Cardoso, a player who really needs a passing grade to quiet the doubters. He's been very good for Atletico Madrid, one of the best clubs in the world, but has yet to really solidify his place with the USMNT. A standout performance against Belgium would do wonders and would be a fantastic step towards doing just that.

    Cardoso, if he is fit and in form, would be a huge lift for the USMNT. He is a calm, composed midfielder, one who has stood out in games against some of the world's best teams. Those types of players don't grow on trees, and when you have one, finding a way to maximize them is extremely important.

    So far, that hasn't happened, and time is running out for it to happen in time for the World Cup. These two games could make the difference, then, for a player who needs to show something different.

    "The problem is that it's difficult to find fresh memories of him performing in the national team," Pochettino said, "but, if I say to you something about Gio [Reyna], it's 'Oh, against Paraguay he scored a few months ago'. That is why we need to be careful when we assess a player. That's why it's a great opportunity for Johnny."

  • United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference After 2026 World Cup DrawGetty Images Sport

    Tactical tweaks?

    Speaking of the center back situation, that's something that really shifted in the fall. It was during those games that Pochettino pivoted his team to a three-at-the-back system, one that worked fantastically throughout that slate.

    Does that stick through these games, though? And, if it does, are there tweaks to be made?

    Quite possibly. Someone like Tim Weah, for example, could play as a wingback or as more of a winger if Pochettino wants more width from his attacking group. Pulisic could play either behind the striker or next to him. Given the central midfielders in camp, the U.S. has all sorts of different options to either hold or roam in the center of the field.

    There are subtle differences, at the very least, in every game. Which will Pochettino flex in this one, and most importantly, will they work?

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