Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie return as Cavan Sullivan and Mathis Albert retain USMNT spots for Nations League clash with Haiti

The U.S. is set to face Haiti in the upcoming two-legged series to determine a place in the spring's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal round. The matches will be the first competitive games of the 2030 cycle as the U.S. looks to win the CONCACAF Nations League for the fourth time in the competition's five-edition history.

Up first will be a match against Haiti on Nov. 14 at Nu Stadium in Miami. That match will be Haiti's home leg due to the inability to play matches in the country. The U.S. will then host in Cincinnati three days later.