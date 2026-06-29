Chelsea's Moises Caicedo named new captain of Ecuador as Enner Valencia gives up armband during World Cup squad meeting

In a remarkable show of leadership and foresight, Valencia has officially relinquished the Ecuador captaincy, handing the responsibility to Caicedo. The 36-year-old veteran formally presented the 24-year-old midfielder with the armband during an emotional ceremony held in front of their team-mates.

The transition comes at a pivotal moment for the South America nation, who recently confirmed their safe passage into the knockout rounds of the World Cup. Valencia, a former West Ham forward, chose this high point to acknowledge the shift in the team's hierarchy, as a new generation of talent begins to take centre stage on the global platform.



