A reaction that immediately went viral. Liam Rosenior’s absurd tactics during Chelsea’s Champions League defeat in the second leg at Stamford Bridge against PSG are causing a stir on social media
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Chelsea: Rosenior hands a note to the Chelsea players while they are 8-2 down; the reaction goes viral on social media
The former Strasbourg manager decided to hand a note containing instructions to substitute Alejandro Garnahco, who passed it along to the Chelsea players until it reached defender Aderabioyo: the problem is that all this happened in the 84th minute, with the score at 0–3 and the aggregate score at 2–8 in favour of the French side, with the tie already all but over.
The Blues’ players’ faces betray a sense of unexpected bewilderment: Chelsea looked completely helpless throughout the match, and even when the score stood at 8–2 to the French side, the manager did not change his tactics, instead handing the former Manchester United player a note with some tactical instructions – which nobody seems to have understood.
The fans, too, were baffled by the manager’s behaviour at such a critical moment: all the players read the instructions written on the piece of paper with a look of disbelief. Amidst a state of total crisis, the manager decided to focus on tactical advice that was completely out of place.