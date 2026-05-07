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Chelsea injury nightmare: Robert Sanchez to miss Liverpool clash as Calum McFarlane confirms six-man crisis
Sanchez sidelined following concussion protocols
The Blues will be without starting goalkeeper Sanchez for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off on Merseyside. The Spaniard was forced off during the recent 3-1 home defeat to Nottingham Forest following a heavy head-on-head collision with Morgan Gibbs-White. While Sanchez underwent stitches and extensive testing at Cobham this week, he has not been cleared to return under the mandatory concussion protocols.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, interim boss McFarlane confirmed the goalkeeper's absence: "Rob [Sanchez] is also not going to be available after the injury that he sustained in the Nottingham Forest game." In his place, Filip Jorgensen is expected to start between the posts, having recently returned to the matchday squad following his own injury layoff.
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Attacking options depleted for Anfield trip
The injury news remains bleak further up the pitch, with wingers Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho both unlikely to feature against the Reds. Both players sustained knocks during training sessions prior to the Forest defeat and have failed to recover in time to bolster a struggling frontline. Their absence leaves Chelsea light on pace and creativity at a time when goals have been hard to come by.
“Neto and Garnacho are carrying knocks, so it’s looking unlikely that they are going to be available [against Liverpool],” McFarlane admitted to reporters. These fresh setbacks join a long-term absentee list that already includes rising stars Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens, severely limiting the interim manager's ability to rotate his squad during this difficult period.
Youngster Jesse Derry ruled out for the season
The club also provided a somber update on teenage prospect Jesse Derry, whose full Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest was cut short by a frightening head injury. Derry was stretchered off and taken to hospital after a clash with Zach Abbott, and while the early medical signs are encouraging, he will not take any further part in the current campaign.
McFarlane offered an update on the youngster's condition: “I spoke to Jesse's dad [Shaun Derry] the night it happened and the family yesterday. It's positive. I don't have the insights to go into massive details but the early signs are positive. As long as he's healthy, that's all that really matters. He's not going to be available between now and the end of the season.”
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Defensive duo provide major fitness boost
Despite the nightmare injury list, there is finally a glimmer of hope regarding the fitness of Reece James and Levi Colwill. Both defenders have participated in full training throughout the week and are in contention to feature at Anfield. Club captain James has not featured since a defeat to Newcastle in mid-March, while Colwill is working his way back from a serious knee injury suffered during the summer break.
Addressing the return of his defensive stalwarts, McFarlane added: “We've got a few lads returning. Levi and Reece have trained a full week. It's looking promising. We've still got another session. They both trained fully today.” Their return will be vital as Chelsea look to restructure a backline that has struggled significantly during their current six-game losing streak.