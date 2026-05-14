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Chelsea and Roc Nation Sports International enter strategic partnership to grow U.S. presence
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What happened?
Chelsea and Roc Nation announced the partnership on Thursday, beginning a relationship that will focus on cultural storytelling. According to Roc Nation, the partnership will be centered around placing Chelsea at the intersection of soccer, music, culture and entertainment, further positioning the club as a leader in the American market. The partnership's aim is to expand Chelsea's reach, both in America and on key platforms.
Together, the two sides will develop campaigns to tap into American pop culture while helping Chelsea expand as both a sporting and lifestyle brand.
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What was said
“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we connect with our fans in the United States," said Chelsea's Brand Director Scott Fenton. "By leaning into culture, music, and creativity we are building deeper, more authentic relationships with a new generation of supporters who see football as a lifestyle.”
Roc Nation Sports International President Michael Yormark added: “Football has never been more culturally influential in the U.S. Our ambition is to help Chelsea show up in the moments, platforms, and conversations that truly matter to the modern fan. We are proud to partner with a club that shares our ethos of being different and pushing boundaries.”
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What is Roc Nation?
Founded in 2008 by legendary rapper Jay-Z, Roc Nation entered the sports sphere in 2013 after previously working in artist management, publishing, touring, and film. In 2019, the company further expanded with its London office. The international branch of Roc Nation currently works with several players set to star at the World Cup this summer, including Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Chris Richards, while also consulting for the likes of Como, Burnley, Marseille and Matchroom Boxing.
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What comes next?
The partnership between Roc Nation and Chelsea will roll out through a series of campaigns, content drops, and live experiences over the next few months. On the sporting side, Chelsea will be focusing on the final weeks of their Premier League season as well as this weekend's FA Cup final against Manchester City.