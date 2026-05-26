Another cheeky dig at Erling Haaland? Arsenal defender Gabriel appears to reignite feud with Man City striker with choice of song in TikTok Premier League title post

Despite their evident dislike for one another, both players have enjoyed magnificent individual campaigns this season. The Norwegian hitman has been as lethal as ever, racking up 38 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions. His exceptional domestic form ensured he claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons. Meanwhile, Gabriel has been a colossal presence with 50 appearances across all competitions, acting as the bedrock of a formidable Arsenal defence that ultimately propelled the London club to domestic glory. While Manchester City have fallen short, the competitive fire of both men has illuminated the English top flight.