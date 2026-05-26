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Another cheeky dig at Erling Haaland? Arsenal defender Gabriel appears to reignite feud with Man City striker with choice of song in TikTok Premier League title post
The rivalry takes a musical turn online
The intense personal rivalry between Gabriel and Haaland has migrated from the pitch to social media. Following the Gunners' triumphant Premier League title celebrations on Sunday, Gabriel posted a video of himself holding the prestigious trophy on TikTok. However, it was the soundtrack that caught the attention of supporters. The Brazilian chose to play Flo Rida’s 2011 track "Good Feeling" in the background of his post. This specific song choice is widely interpreted as a direct response to Haaland, who previously sang "oh, sometimes, I get a good feeling" to the television cameras after City secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Arsenal earlier in the campaign.
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A history of on-pitch clashes
This digital retaliation is just the latest incident in a feud that reached boiling point during the 2024-25 campaign. In a thrilling 2-2 draw between the two heavyweights that season, Haaland threw the ball directly at the back of Gabriel's head following a late equaliser. The Arsenal stalwart subsequently fanned the flames in a post-match interview, defiantly stating that his team were "waiting" for City at the Emirates. Gabriel then made sure to celebrate fervently in the striker's face during Arsenal's resounding 5-1 home victory later that season.
Stellar seasons for both key figures
Despite their evident dislike for one another, both players have enjoyed magnificent individual campaigns this season. The Norwegian hitman has been as lethal as ever, racking up 38 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions. His exceptional domestic form ensured he claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons. Meanwhile, Gabriel has been a colossal presence with 50 appearances across all competitions, acting as the bedrock of a formidable Arsenal defence that ultimately propelled the London club to domestic glory. While Manchester City have fallen short, the competitive fire of both men has illuminated the English top flight.
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What next for Gabriel and Haaland?
Looking ahead, Gabriel's immediate focus will shift to European glory as Arsenal prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30. However, it is highly unlikely that his compelling personal duel with Haaland is truly finished. With both stars expected to remain pivotal figures for their respective clubs, fans can anticipate more explosive encounters when they inevitably lock horns again next season.