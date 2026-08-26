'Playing in the Champions League is a dream' - Canadian midfielder Nathan Saliba seals five-year Villarreal transfer

Saliba admitted that securing an opportunity at a top-tier European club has been his lifelong ambition since starting his professional journey. With Villarreal competing in Europe's elite club competition, the midfielder is eager to test himself on the grandest stage alongside a talented squad and coaching staff.

"Since I started my career, I've fought for an opportunity like this, to join a great club like this," Saliba stated. "Playing in the Champions League is a dream for every player. It's very exciting. I'm really looking forward to it. Playing for Villarreal is a big step in my career."