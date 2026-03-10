In a very complicated season in terms of the league, Tottenham continues its journey in the Champions League: in the round of 16, it faces Cholo Simeone's Atlético Madrid, which will play the first leg at home tonight, scheduled at the Wanda Metropolitano at 9 p.m. The Colchoneros are coming off a La Liga victory against Real Sociedad and are third in La Liga behind Barcelona and Real Madrid. Tottenham, who have had Igor Tudor on the bench for about a month, with three games and three defeats, are in a difficult situation in the Premier League, where they are fighting to avoid relegation.
Champions League, Atlético Madrid-Tottenham LIVE 5-1: Spurs goalkeeper Kinsky replaced by Vicario after 17 minutes
MATCH REPORT
Atlético Madrid 5–1 Tottenham
ATLÉTICO MADRID (4-4-2): Oblak; Pubill, Hancko, Le Normand, Ruggeri; Simeone, M. Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Lookman. Manager: Simeone.
TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Kinsky (Vicario from 17'); Romero, Danso, van de Ven; Porro, Sarr, Gray, Spence; Kolo Muani (Solanke from 46'), Richarlison, Tel (Gallagher from 46'). Manager: Tudor.
REFEREE: Gozubuyuk.
GOALS: 6' M. Llorente (A), 14' Griezmann (A), 15' Alvarez (A), 22' Le Normand (A), 26' Porro (T), 55' Alvarez (A).
BOOKINGS: Spence, Richarlison, Gray (T).
SENT OFF: -
THE MATCH
