Capello: "I feel for Italy; I've made a significant sacrifice. Retegui has the rhythm of Arab football. Pio Esposito will become a key player"

"Overcoming that hurdle – after a tentative first half and a second half in which we found our feet – was psychologically very important. It certainly helped the lads realise what we’re really capable of, and I think Gattuso will be working on this ahead of the match in Bosnia.





Gattuso and the squad? Having someone who helps you, gives you confidence, who recognises in difficult moments the need to talk to you and be there for you, who says the things that his experience allows him to say, is certainly very important. Gattuso has such a footballing background that he can communicate with his players through examples and memories... After all, the players live and breathe football, they watch the matches, they know what’s happened, so I believe this aspect could really be one of the keys.”