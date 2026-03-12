Getty Images Sport
'He can't go there!' - Liverpool legend begs Caoimhin Kelleher not to join Chelsea amid Blues' goalkeeping crisis as he hints incredible Reds return a possibility
The bargain exit and buy-back hopes
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Aldridge praised the "immaculate" keeper and lamented his cut-price sale to Brentford. "Caoimhin Kelleher is a great keeper. We loved him, the fans loved him... He never did anything wrong," he said. "The one thing I was really shocked at was that he went for about £15 million. I thought he was going to be a £40million player." Aldridge went on to express his hope that a clause exists to bring Kelleher back: "I'm just hoping there's something in there so when Liverpool come knocking, we can get him back for £15 million when he's had the experience."
Chelsea warning for Kelleher
Regarding reported interest from Stamford Bridge, Aldridge was adamant that Kelleher should avoid the move, especially after he joined Brentford on a five-year deal in June 2025. "Chelsea? He can't go there. He's done his apprenticeship at Liverpool, he's in an apprenticeship now with a team that's doing really well," he warned.
Aldridge believes the Irishman’s journey is far from over, suggesting that his age is a major advantage. "Whatever happens, he could go to a big club down the road, absolutely. He's still relatively young in goalkeeper's terms as well, let's not forget that."
Dreaming of a Klopp comeback
Turning his attention to the dugout, Aldridge touched upon the emotional connection with former manager Klopp, especially as Liverpool have struggled with lacklustre results under Slot this season. Klopp departed Anfield in the summer of 2024 after a legendary nine-year tenure, having secured eight trophies, including the Premier League and Champions League titles. While Aldridge remains supportive of the current boss, he admitted the door would always be open for the German. "We'd love him back if Arne Slot were to go, obviously you would, because what he did for us, the passion he brought to the team was Bill Shankly-esque," Aldridge explained.
Future encounters and legendary status
Aldridge, who will soon reunite with Klopp for a charity match at Anfield, joked about Liverpool potentially facing the German in Europe if he ever joined a club like Real Madrid. "Good luck to him, as long as when he plays against Liverpool in the Champions League in years to come, I’d want him to play his reserves!" he quipped.
