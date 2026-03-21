Calafiori: "Blessin at Genoa used to call me an 'Italian bastard'; at Mourinho's Roma, I was dropped from the squad via a text message"

Riccardo Calafiori talks about his time in Italy.
The Arsenal defender said in an interview with SportWeek, the weekly magazine on sale on Saturday with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Mourinho at Roma posted a video of himself studying my profile on his computer, and a few months later, after the 6-1 defeat to Bodo, he called me inadequate for the team’s level? It’s mad. I’d switched my phone off for a couple of hours and, when I turned it back on, I had 300 notifications to read. People were sending me the video with my stats that Mou had posted. I was absolutely delighted, then I probably let him down and after the Bodo game everything changed. It was meant to be that way; it was a blow but it helped me grow.”