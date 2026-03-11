BVB, news and rumours: Will Borussia Dortmund sign a potential German World Cup surprise in the summer as Guirassy's successor?

Borussia Dortmund could possibly make another attempt to sign Nicolo Tresoldi in the summer. According to Sky, several top Bundesliga clubs are interested in the Club Brugge starlet, including BVB, who are said to have been interested in the 21-year-old two years ago.

At that time, the striker was still playing for Hannover 96, and a move to a club like Borussia Dortmund was extremely unlikely at the time. But since then, Tresoldi has developed magnificently after his record transfer from Lower Saxony to Bruges for a reported £7.5 million and has even proven his Champions League credentials.

Tresoldi has now scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 46 competitive matches for the Belgians and, given the unresolved striker question in the German national team behind Kai Havertz, is also in the orbit of discussions about national coach Julian Nagelsmann's World Cup squad. Tresoldi has yet to make his senior international debut, but has already played 22 games for the German U21s.

Due to his strong development in Bruges, the Italian Football Federation is said to have put out feelers for the Sardinian-born player and wants to convince him to switch federations. Tresoldi himself emphasised that he is certainly tempted to play for his country of birth, but his focus is on an international career with the DFB.

Tresoldi would undoubtedly receive more attention from national team coach Julian Nagelsmann in the future if he were to move to a prominent club in one of Europe's top five leagues next summer – and BVB could even be in need of a new centre forward.

This is because Serhou Guirassy's premature departure next summer is still considered likely. Although the Guinean still has a contract until 2027, his contract reportedly includes a release clause of €50 million. Bild reported that this applies to selected clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

But even if none of the clubs mentioned make an approach to Dortmund, according to Bild, Guiarrsy is pursuing a "clear career plan" that envisages him signing his "last big contract" in the summer at the age of 30. Guirassy's brother and advisor Karamba already offered the striker to various clubs in Saudi Arabia last summer with the plan to "cash in big time once again".

However, the release clause is not valid for clubs from Saudi Arabia. In the event of a probable transfer request from Guirassy, who is reportedly seeking to double his annual salary in Dortmund (rumoured to be nine million euros) in the Saudi Pro League, BVB could negotiate the sum accordingly. According to reports, the Black and Yellows are demanding at least 80 million euros.

Money that BVB could then invest in a potential successor alongside Fabio Silva. Tresoldi is said to have attracted interest not only from the Bundesliga elite, but also from "other attractive European clubs," according to Sky, which reports that concrete enquiries about a summer transfer have been submitted to Bruges. Tresoldi's contract runs until 2029, so he is unlikely to come cheap.