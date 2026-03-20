BVB, News and Rumours: He seems to lack prospects on the pitch! Is a bitter departure looming at Borussia Dortmund?

As reported by Ruhr24, Nick Cherny may no longer play for Borussia Dortmund in future. According to the report, the 18-year-old attacking all-rounder, whose season is likely to end prematurely due to injury, prefers not to renew his expiring contract.

It was only in the summer of 2023 that the three-time German U18 international moved from Arminia Bielefeld’s youth team to BVB. The prolific midfielder won the U17 championship with both Arminia and Borussia. For Dortmund’s reserves, he scored two goals in ten appearances in the Regionalliga West this season – but that was not the only reason why the BVB management had been keen to negotiate a new contract.

However, according to the report, the talented player lacks sufficient opportunities for development at BVB. There are certainly interested parties from the top flight of German football as well as the 2. Bundesliga. It is therefore quite possible that Cherny will never play again for the Black and Yellows, for whose second team he last scored in early February in the match against Wuppertaler SV (2-2).

"He was on the right track. That makes it all the more bitter that we no longer have him at our disposal," explained BVB II head coach Daniel Rios.