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Bruno Fernandes sets ambitious Cristiano Ronaldo & Wayne Rooney-related target at Man Utd - with Red Devils captain admitting he is ‘not very good at hiding’ his emotions
Red Devils skipper honoured
Fernandes has enjoyed a resurgent campaign under the guidance of Michael Carrick, helping United secure a return to the Champions League despite early-season domestic cup exits. The 31-year-old’s influential performances, which include a remarkable 19 assists, have earned him the prestigious FWA Footballer of the Year award. This accolade places him in the esteemed company of iconic figures such as George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Roy Keane, reinforcing his status as a modern-day talisman for the club.
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Transparency and emotional leadership
Reflecting on his vocal and often animated presence on the pitch, Fernandes insisted that he cannot suppress his natural temperament. He said: "I am very bad at hiding my emotions! I really show what I feel and I’m not afraid of it. Some people take it one way, positive and others take it negatively. But I can’t change the way I am. It’s phrased on me and it’s not something I can change from one day to the other. I can’t just become a different person. You can adapt yourself, you can improve, you can learn and I’m doing that every day. Obviously, you can become a better player, a better person, a better captain, a better team-mate and I will always try to do that until the end of my career."
Chasing the legacy of legends
Fernandes made it clear that his ultimate goal is to match the silverware won by club greats like Rooney and Ronaldo. He noted: "I want to achieve everything that those players achieved in terms of winning with the club. But being in their company with this award is massively important for me and I won’t hide from that. It will always be the prize for me. That’s always what my goal has been. I’ve never hidden from that. As I said before, I’m not very good at hiding things! I speak out whenever I want on what I want to achieve and what I want to achieve is winning the league and winning the Champions League."
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Record-breaking finish in sight
United conclude their season with two final fixtures, providing Fernandes with the opportunity to break the Premier League's single-season assist record. The captain remains focused on maintaining momentum after a pivotal turnaround that saw the team overcome a difficult period following their FA Cup exit. With Champions League football secured for next term, the club’s hierarchy will look to build on this foundation during the summer transfer window to support Fernandes’ lofty ambitions for major silverware.