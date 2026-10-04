Brighton CEO Paul Barber insists Seagulls 'don’t fear' losing Fabian Hurzeler or star players due to robust succession planning

Alongside their domestic charge, Brighton have their sights firmly set on continental silverware in the Conference League, keen to emulate back-to-back triumphs by English counterparts Chelsea in 2025 and Crystal Palace in 2026.

Assessing their ambitions, Barber added: "Our club and staff have been through a lot. We have no divine right to win something this year, but everyone is working very hard towards it. I wouldn't want to put that pressure on us, but we're aware of how well English teams have done, not only in this competition but in the Europa League and Champions League.

"There is an expectation with being a Premier League club. You may have better resources and arguably players, but that doesn't guarantee any result. You've got to earn it."