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Brazil confirm Neymar will not even TRAVEL with squad to Philadelphia for World Cup clash with Haiti as injury recovery drags on
Neymar to remain in New Jersey
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have announced that Neymar will be a definite absentee for the Selecao’s second group-stage match of the 2026 World Cup. The 34-year-old will not join the squad for their trip to Philadelphia, where they are scheduled to face Haiti on Friday evening.
Instead of travelling with the main group, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star will stay at the team’s base to focus on his physical conditioning. "He will stay in New Jersey to optimise the final phase of his recovery process, making use of the excellent structures of The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," the CBF explained in an official statement.
- AFP
Departure from Ancelotti's initial plan
The decision marks a significant shift in the strategy previously outlined by head coach Carlo Ancelotti and his backroom staff. Initially, the plan was for Neymar to remain embedded within the squad, gradually increasing his involvement in collective training sessions while travelling to each match venue to maintain team chemistry.
However, the medical department has opted for a more stationary approach to ensure the forward has access to specific recovery equipment. Neymar made a brief appearance on the grass on Tuesday and participated in warm-up drills with the group on Wednesday, but he continues to work under a strictly controlled load compared to the rest of the players.
The race for the knockout rounds
With Neymar officially ruled out of the Haiti clash, attention has already turned to Brazil’s final group game against Scotland on June 24. His participation in that fixture remains a major doubt, as the coaching staff balances the need for match rhythm against the risk of a setback before the business end of the tournament.
Ancelotti is leaning toward a cautious approach, with the primary objective being to have Brazil's all-time leading scorer available for the knockout stages. The player's response to upcoming technical and tactical drills will ultimately determine whether he earns minutes in the group finale or is preserved for the round of 16.
- AFP
Danilo highlights Neymar's immense influence
The continued absence of the superstar has sparked plenty of discussion in the media, but inside the dressing room, the squad remains fully aware of what their talisman brings to the table. Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Haiti, veteran defender Danilo emphasised that the forward's value extends far beyond goals and assists, noting how his mere presence on the team sheet forces rival managers to alter their entire defensive strategies.
"If you have a player like Neymar, the opponents become more tense and ask for help to mark him," Danilo said. "So, with two players marking him, someone from our team will be alone. This can help a lot. Just being on the field, he can unbalance the opponent. We need to deal with reality, of course. We hope he's well and can help us. His quality has already been proven."
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