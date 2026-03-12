Bologna-Roma, the Giallorossi report card: Pellegrini saves the day, Celik is a disaster

Svilar 6.5 – With a miracle at the end of the first half, he saved the result with a fine save from Bernardeschi. He also excelled against Pobega on the hour mark. He took a risk coming out in the final minutes, but was saved by the crossbar.

Celik 4.5 – He was practically invisible going forward. He was too easily beaten by Rowe for the goal. Before coming off, he made another mistake, gifting Rowe another chance to score (Hermoso 6: came on in the 66th minute and showed the necessary determination at a difficult time).

Ndicka 6.5 – Castro is a difficult opponent, but Evan quickly got the measure of him. He was undoubtedly the best of the Giallorossi defence. He made very few mistakes.

Ghilardi 5.5 – He leaves Bernardeschi completely unmarked for the goal. He is better on the right when Hermoso comes on.

Rensch 5.5 – Careful in defence, but he made a lot of mistakes going forward, especially with his final pass (from 57' Tsimikas 6: he made few mistakes).

El Aynaoui 5 – Koné's muscle fatigue makes him a starter. The play goes through him, but he moves the ball too slowly and loses many duels (from 66' Pellegrini 7: scores the equaliser and saves Roma).

Pisilli 5.5 – A step back from his recent performances. He and Celik are responsible for the 1-0 goal: he was too soft in his challenge on Rowe. He improved in the final stages.

Wesley 5.5 – He started slowly and picked up a costly yellow card early on for a foul on Joao Mario. He was too quiet in the first half, both in attack and defence. With twenty minutes to go, he moved to the right, but his performance remained poor.

Cristante 6 – He struggled in the attacking third in the first half, repeatedly misplacing his final pass. In the second half, he dropped back after El Aynaoui came off, playing a key role in the equaliser with his recovery of the ball.

Zaragoza 5 – He was the surprise starter. He was barely visible in the first quarter of an hour and even missed two corners, one of which led to a dangerous counterattack for Roma. In the 18th minute, he missed a chance to make it 1-0 and then disappeared (from the 46th minute, Vaz 6: he brought some life to the attack and the difference with Zaragoza was huge).

Malen 6.5 – With Zaragoza close by, he was more involved in the action than in the match in Genoa. In the 18th minute, he serves an excellent ball to Zaragoza, who misses in front of Skorupski. He has his first big chance in the 52nd minute but hits the outside post. Pellegrini's goal comes thanks to his fine play in the box. Shortly after the equaliser, he almost takes the lead, but the ball is touched by Lucumì and ends up on the post.

Coach Gasperini 6.5 – There is a lot of uncertainty up front, and it would be unreasonable to ask for more than this.