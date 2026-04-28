Beth Mead to join Vivianne Miedema at Man City? WSL leaders pursuing free transfers for England star and Arsenal team-mate Katie McCabe

As for Arsenal, they also have plenty of contract situations to deal with beyond just that of McCabe and Mead. Several renewals have been sorted in recent weeks, with captain Kim Little and striker Stina Blackstenius among those to sign new deals before defender Steph Catley joined them in doing so just this week. Head coach Renee Slegers also put pen to paper on a new contract earlier this year.

However, Caitlin Foord, Victoria Pelova, Laia Codina and England captain Leah Williamson are all also on expiring deals, with goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger confirmed in recent days to be leaving when her contract ends this summer. According to Arseblog, the Gunners would not like to lose both Foord and Mead this summer, such is the knock it would deal to their pool of wingers. Indeed, the report says the club was willing to offer Mead a new deal, but that City are likely to offer a longer one.

In more positive news, Arsenal do appear to be very active on the incomings front. Ona Batlle, the Barcelona full-back, is in advanced talks with the Gunners about a move to north London, in a deal that would fill some of the void left by McCabe's exit. England international Georgia Stanway is also seemingly on the brink of joining the club, as her time with Bayern Munich comes to an end.