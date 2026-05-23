'We wouldn't be doing our job!' - Bayern Munich transfer chief confirms interest in 16-year-old Man City and Borussia Dortmund target

The race for Eichhorn is heating up, and Bayern Munich have no intention of falling behind. Speaking to Bild ahead of Bayern’s DFB-Pokal final clash against Stuttgart - which Bayern won 3-0 - Eberl made it clear that the club is tracking the youngster who has already established himself as a regular in the second tier of German football.

"I think if you see Kenny Eichhorn - and FC Bayern wouldn't deal with that - then we wouldn't be doing our job," Eberl stated. Despite his age, Eichhorn managed 17 appearances for Hertha this season, proving to be an indispensable part of their starting XI and attracting interest from heavyweights like Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.