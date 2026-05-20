Goal.com
LiveTickets
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Barcelona snub two free transfer offers as highly-decorated Premier League playmaker & proven Serie A striker see Camp Nou moves ruled out

Barcelona
B. Silva
Transfers
R. Lewandowski
D. Vlahovic
Juventus
Manchester City
LaLiga
Serie A
Premier League

Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign both Bernardo Silva and Dusan Vlahovic on free transfers this summer. Despite their financial constraints, the Catalan giants are prioritising other high-profile targets to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski, focusing on balancing their books and reinforcing specific tactical areas rather than simply grabbing bargains.

  • Barca turn down Silva and Vlahovic

    Renowned journalist Sique Rodriguez has revealed that Barcelona have firmly rejected offers for Silva and Vlahovic. The club have decided to pass on the Portuguese playmaker, whose contract expires this summer. Since joining Manchester City in 2017, Silva has made 459 appearances and scored 76 goals, winning every possible trophy.

    However, Rodriguez explained the tactical reasoning, saying Barca are satisfied with their midfield, so they have no need to sign Silva and would rather focus on strengthening other areas of the squad.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-BETISAFP

    Seeking the right Lewandowski replacement

    Lewandowski's era at the club has ended after an impressive 119 goals in 191 official matches. As the board seek a new centre-forward, they have stalled on Juventus striker Vlahovic. The Serbian joined the Italian side in 2022 and becomes a free agent this summer. Regarding his offer, Rodriguez revealed that he is not Barcelona's priority in that position, stating that his arrival would prove they have failed to attract other targets to Spotify Camp Nou.

  • Financial hurdles remain for the club

    Despite saving on the Polish veteran's massive €26 million gross salary, his departure does not boost Barca's financial status, according to the journalist, as his salary was not projected onto the club's financial figures for next term as his contract expires in the summer. To operate under La Liga's 1:1 rule, the Catalan side must secure €32m owed by New Era Visionary Group for VIP seats. Furthermore, they need minor sales, such as offloading Ansu Fati before June 30 for around €10m to €11m. Only then can the board comfortably pursue their ambitious summer targets and avoid settling solely for free agents, ensuring their ordinary management numbers turn positive.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    What next for Barcelona in the market?

    Looking ahead, Barcelona must finalise their pending financial levers and minor player sales before actively returning to the negotiating table. Rodriguez noted that relations with La Liga are positive, so there is optimism that the club will be able to bring in and register new players before the new season begins.