Barcelona braced for €90m Raphinha transfer offer from Saudi Pro League as shock sale not ruled out

Raphinha’s performances have made him one of Barcelona’s most productive attacking players this season. He has registered 19 goals and eight assists in 31 appearances, while also offering tactical flexibility across the forward line. However, injuries have disrupted his campaign, forcing him to miss 23 matches for club and country.

Barcelona’s hierarchy are therefore caught between maintaining a key player and addressing ongoing financial constraints, as Marca adds. before analysing the situation. They don't want to speculate or rush into any scenario until the Pro League submits an official offer, at which point they will analyse the pros and cons. Barca would rather not sell Raphinha, but cannot rule it out completely as they try to balance the books for their own signings in the summer window.