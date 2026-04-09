Barcelona dominated possession (58.3%) and generated 18 shots, with seven hitting the target, while Atlético managed only five efforts, three on frame. The hosts also earned seven corners to their visitors’ single set-piece.

Although Barcelona’s expected goals (xG) stood at 1.21 compared to 0.45 for Atlético, according to UEFA and Opta data, the Catalan side still failed to capitalise on their possession and constant pressure, which generated 43 touches inside the opposition’s penalty area compared with just nine for the visitors. In the end, Barça paid a heavy price for their lack of finishing power. The numbers tell a clear story: despite enjoying 58.3% of the ball and winning 7–1 on corners, the Blaugrana could not translate their dominance into goals. Their 18 shots represented a significant volume, yet only seven were on target, highlighting the defence and goalkeeper’s ability to contain the danger. By contrast, Atlético’s five efforts were more efficient, with three testing the home goalkeeper and underlining the visitors’ counter-attacking threat. The expected-goals metric (xG) of 1.21 versus 0.45 further illustrates Barça’s control, but it also exposes their inability to break down a disciplined back line. Their 43 touches inside the box should have yielded more than a single effort on target, suggesting a combination of poor decision-making and clinical edge. Atlético, with just nine such touches, were far more direct, though they too struggled to turn chances into goals. From a tactical perspective, the hosts’ high pressing forced 70% of the game’s duels to be contested in the visitors’ half, and their passing accuracy of 87% in the final third pointed to sharp build-up play. However, the final ball often lacked precision, allowing Atlético’s compact 4–4–2 block to absorb the danger. The away side’s transition speed was evident in their three shots from outside the box, each of which forced saves, underscoring the value of their counter-attacking structure. In summary, Barça’s statistical superiority did not translate into a winning performance. Their control was comprehensive, but Atlético’s organised resistance and moments of counter-attacking clarity ensured the points were shared. The hosts will review their finishing and defensive solidity, while the visitors will take heart from their defensive resilience and efficiency on the break.