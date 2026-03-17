"Barça will be my last club": Hansi Flick announces his retirement following his departure from FC Barcelona

"He’s in favour of it – and we’ll be announcing the agreement shortly, as he feels very much at home here," said Laporta. An official announcement from the club was still pending, and Flick himself was also reluctant to confirm the news ahead of Wednesday’s crucial Champions League round of 16 second-leg match (first leg 1-1) against Newcastle United (6.45 pm).

"I don’t think it’s the right time. We have a very important match," said the 61-year-old on Tuesday – but made it clear: "I love working here. We have plenty of time and I’m not thinking about going anywhere else. I’m here and this will be my last club, my last job. I’m very happy about that."

Laporta had staked everything on Flick during his election campaign against his main rival, Víctor Font. "The president is the reason I’m here," Flick had already said in December with the election in mind. Laporta secured 68.18 per cent of the vote, including Flick’s. Font received 29.78 per cent. Laporta will resume his duties in July, having stepped down a few weeks ago during the election process.