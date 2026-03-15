Banda taken ill: the Lecce player has been discharged from hospital. A statement from the Salento club

Lameck Banda has been discharged from hospital: this is the good news that has emerged this morning, after the Zambian winger for Lecce collapsed to the ground in the closing stages of Lecce’s defeat to Napoli at the Maradona Stadium.

The Salento-born player felt pain in his abdomen and collapsed, sending a chill through the crowd. The first to notice were Napoli manager Antonio Conte and Matteo Politano. It was the Napoli manager himself who ran onto the pitch to flag down the referee to stop play and allow the medical staff to attend to the player, who was then carried off on a stretcher and taken to Cardarelli Hospital.