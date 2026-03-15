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Banda’s illness: the Lecce player has been discharged from hospital. The statement from the Salento club and his first words

Good news in the wake of the incident that caused concern

Lameck Banda has been discharged from hospital: this is the good news that has emerged this morning, after the Zambian winger for Lecce collapsed to the ground in the closing stages of Lecce’s defeat to Napoli at the Maradona Stadium. 

The Salento-born player felt pain in his abdomen and collapsed, sending a chill through the crowd. The first to notice were Napoli manager Antonio Conte and Matteo Politano. It was the Napoli manager himself who ran onto the pitch to flag down the referee to stop play and allow the medical staff to attend to the player, who was then carried off on a stretcher and taken to Cardarelli Hospital.

  • A STATEMENT FROM LECCE

    "Footballer Lameck Banda was discharged this morning from Cardarelli Hospital following a series of tests which came back negative": this is the official statement released by Lecce on the morning of Sunday 15 March 2026.

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  • THE WORDS

    A few hours after being discharged from hospital, Banda posted a message on his Instagram profile: "A huge thank you to everyone who has been checking in on me and sending messages of support. I really appreciate the love and concern. I want everyone to know that I’m fine and staying positive. Your prayers and encouragement mean a lot to me."

  • DI FRANCESCO AFTER THE MATCH

    After the match, Lecce manager Eusebio Di Francesco had this to say about Banda: "We were a bit worried about him, but it seems it was just a nasty knock that affected him. I was worried, yes – he took a blow to the chest, on the right side – but I think everything will turn out fine."

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