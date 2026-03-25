Atzori: "Allegri took me to the casino and helped me win 10 million in two bets. He got as excited as a child"

"We went to play in Venice and Allegri told us that if we won, we’d go to the casino, so he asked us to bring our suits along too. He said this to me and Giunti. We each put in 500,000 lire and gave it to Allegri; he liked the casino and knew his way around it. In two bets we won 10 million, but then I got angry when I saw he gave 2 million to the croupier."





“I’d never been inside a casino before. There was this table with the croupier spinning the ball, and Allegri placed his bet. The ball landed on that number, and I remember Max getting as excited as a two-year-old, and we won 36 times our stake.”