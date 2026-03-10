Projecting Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT March squad: Final World Cup auditions for Johnny Cardoso, Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna?

In U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino's eyes, the World Cup effectively starts in March. This is the moment for intensity to be dialed up to a new level and for the members of the national team to feel the pressure and excitement that comes with this tournament. It's all becoming very real, and the next step on the road to the World Cup will be the two March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal.

Heading into those friendlies, Pochettino has kept the player pool on its toes. He believes there are 75 players within the USMNT stratosphere who should feel they have a chance at playing this summer. It's a sign of how Pochettino is treating these ongoing races, which will seemingly go down to the last second.

He can't call in 75 players to this camp, though, and there are some factors at play when he weighs up the 20-something guys he does bring to Atlanta for these games. With the season still just getting started, how many MLS players does he bring in? Which players will get that one final chance to show they're ready for the World Cup? And are there any outsiders that could potentially make a late run to shock the world?

With that in mind, GOAL breaks down what a 26-player USMNT squad could look like for the upcoming friendlies...