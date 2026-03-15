In the 55th minute of Atlético Madrid v Getafe, on matchday 28 of La Liga: the Colchoneros are leading 1–0 thanks to an early goal from former Udinese player Nahuel Molina. Suddenly, Abdel Abqar, the visitors’ defender, is brought down by Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth, seemingly for no reason, with the ball nowhere near him. VAR investigates the incident and finds something truly unusual.
AFP
Translated by
Atlético Madrid v Getafe: Unbelievable – Abqar pinches Sorloth in the groin and is sent off following a VAR review
DO NOT TOUCH
The footage shows that Abqar gave the opponent who was running past him a proper pinch right where the sun doesn’t shine, provoking a furious reaction from the former Villarreal player from Norway. The referee’s decision after reviewing the footage? A red card for the defender, a yellow card for the striker.
ATLETICO ARE GOING
The match ended without any further goals, with Atlético securing a narrow victory in the Madrid derby. Simeone’s side therefore held on to third place, just two points ahead of Villarreal after 28 matchdays. Getafe, meanwhile, remained in mid-table, in ninth place alongside the two Basque sides, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad.
Advertisement