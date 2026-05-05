Atletico Madrid president vows revenge on Arsenal's early lunch schedule as Diego Simeone's men eye Champions League final berth

One of the key talking points was the fitness of star forward Julian Alvarez, who had been struggling with an ankle knock. However, Cerezo provided a positive update, confirming he saw the player looking well during the trip to London that took place this Monday.

With the attacker named in the starting XI, Atletico Madrid possess one of their most dangerous weapons. Emphasising the magnitude of the occasion, he concluded: "It is a historic opportunity because reaching the final is making history. We come with a lot of hope. The players are very excited and everyone wants to be in the final."