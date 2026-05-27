Atletico Madrid open to Julian Alvarez sale to fund Bernardo Silva and Cristian Romero moves with overhaul of Diego Simeone's side planned

According to AS, Atletico's preparations for a critical transfer window have begun following a gruelling season that ended with a heavy 5-1 defeat to Villarreal, leaving them fourth in La Liga after crashing out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage. Alemany faces the daunting task of replacing MLS-bound Griezmann while revamping his squad.

Alvarez was initially viewed as the cornerstone of this new project after joining the club for €75 million in 2024. Despite scoring 49 goals in 106 total appearances and netting 20 times this term, the Argentine has failed to win a single trophy in the Spanish capital so far.