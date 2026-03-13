Atalanta have Ederson back for the Inter match, but there are also updates on Charles De Ketelaere and Giacomo Raspadori: according to Sky Sport, the midfielder will be called up for the San Siro fixture ahead of tomorrow’s league clash against Inter, scheduled for 3pm. The Brazilian is back in the squad after missing the last six matches: his last appearance was in the first-leg match against Borussia Dortmund, after which muscle fatigue had kept him sidelined in the following weeks.