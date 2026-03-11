Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino stands by refusal to 'park the bus' against Bayern Munich despite Champions League humiliation

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Palladino insisted that abandoning his principles was never an option. He argued that the aggressive, man-to-man style that brought Atalanta to the knockout stages must be maintained, regardless of the opponent's stature. “This defeat is an experience for us, and I would play it like this again, because this is our mentality if we want to progress in all competitions,” the coach explained.

He also dismissed suggestions that the result would leave lasting scars on his squad, adding: “Repercussions? No, we've always fought back. We already know on Saturday, despite Inter's strength, we'll fight back. We have to keep our heads up. We faced a strong team, with Luis Diaz and Olise; they're formidable and destined to go all the way. I'm still proud of my players.”