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Arsenal, Man City & Real Madrid willing to match Liverpool's €100m Yan Diomande transfer bid as RB Leipzig star awaits green light from PSG
European giants join Liverpool in Diomande hunt
The race for Leipzig’s Diomande has escalated into a full-blown transfer war involving Europe's elite. While Liverpool were the first to make a move with a formal €100 million offer that was ultimately rejected by the Bundesliga side, they are no longer the only ones willing to pay such a staggering figure.
According to Bild, Arsenal are searching for reinforcements following the departure of Leandro Trossard, and Diomande has emerged as a primary target for Mikel Arteta. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely, aware that the Ivorian represents a generational talent.
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PSG remain the player's primary priority
Despite interest from the Premier League and La Liga, PSG remain the preferred destination for Diomande. The winger has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the French champions for a contract that would run until 2031. However, PSG have yet to submit a formal bid to RB Leipzig, leaving the player in a state of uncertainty as other clubs circle.
The situation reached a head during the World Cup final in New York last weekend, where Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi were both in attendance. It is widely speculated that the two executives held preliminary discussions regarding the winger's future.
Leipzig set massive price tag for star winger
While a €100m bid would break records for many clubs, Leipzig are holding out for even more. The Bundesliga outfit has set a minimum asking price of €120 million for their prize asset. Leipzig club officials are increasingly aware that keeping Diomande for another season may be impossible, given the calibre of clubs interested and the player's own desire to move.
One potential hurdle in a move to Paris is the structure of the deal. Leipzig would ideally like to include a loan-back clause that would see Diomande remain in Germany for one more year, but PSG manager Luis Enrique is against such an arrangement. The coach wants the winger available for his squad immediately to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming domestic and European campaigns.
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A breakout season
The scale of interest is easy to understand given the impact Diomande made in his first Bundesliga campaign. Having joined Leipzig from Leganes last summer, the teenager finished the 2025-26 season with 12 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, becoming just the fourth-youngest player in Bundesliga history to reach double figures for goals in a single campaign, doing so at 19 years and 114 days old. His form helped fire Leipzig to Champions League qualification.
In the World Cup, Diomande started all four of Ivory Coast's matches, playing 332 minutes and registering one assist as the Elephants advanced to the round of 32 before being eliminated 2-1 by Norway.
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