Goal.com
Live
Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay up to €92 million for the England international. Will Bayern Munich enter the race to sign him?

Bundesliga
Transfers
Premier League
A. Gordon
Bayern Munich
Newcastle United

FC Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a move for Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon.

Renowned transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that FC Bayern Munich have already contacted Gordon’s agents. The German record champions are currently not ruling out a move for the 25-year-old this summer.

  • Gordon’s profile as a quick, skilful dribbler and goal-scoring threat makes him an attractive prospect for Bayern. The Englishman can play anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle this season he has mostly operated as a left winger or centre-forward.

    However, Bayern currently have no immediate need for reinforcements up front. Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane are all in excellent form, while super-talent Lennart Karl and the recently fit-again Jamal Musiala provide further quality options. Musiala is expected to challenge for a starting berth once he regains full sharpness.

    Nevertheless, Bayern are reportedly weighing the option of signing a new left winger in the summer to provide cover for Díaz. There is also recurring speculation about an additional centre-forward to complement Kane, with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic said to be under consideration.

    Gordon is said to be open to a move to Munich, though, according to Tavolieri, Newcastle are currently unwilling to part with the England international.

    • Advertisement
  • Newcastle United v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A costly move for Anthony Gordon would not align with FC Bayern’s transfer strategy.

    Gordon is unlikely to accept a bench role, and Bayern would hesitate to pay a hefty fee for a backup. He is under contract at Newcastle until 2030, with the Magpies demanding almost €110m for his release.

    Several wealthy Premier League sides are also tracking the winger. In late February, The Sun claimed that Liverpool and Arsenal had both sounded out a move, with the Gunners ready to spend up to €92 million. That is the same fee Aston Villa would reportedly command for Morgan Rogers, another player linked with Munich, according to The Mirror.

    Such lavish spending, however, would clash with Bayern’s likely medium-term transfer strategy. After the success of home-grown talents like Karl and Aleksandar Pavlovic, the club plans to promote more youth-team graduates to the first team. Vincent Kompany is proving the ideal coach for this philosophy, with Noel Aseko—set to return from Hannover 96 this summer—lined up as Leon Goretzka’s long-term successor in central midfield.

    Following the same logic, they are said to be considering an internal option as the preferred backup for Díaz: Arijon Ibrahimovic. Currently on loan at relegation-threatened 1. FC Heidenheim, the youngster would return to the Säbener Straße in the summer and step straight into that supporting role. The 20-year-old is impressing at Heidenheim, starting regularly and gaining valuable Bundesliga experience. Ibrahimovic remains under contract at FCB until 2027.

  • Nick Woltemade is currently second choice: Anthony Gordon is Newcastle’s first-choice centre-forward at the moment

    Gordon moved from Everton to Newcastle in early 2023 for a fee of €45.6 million. This season he has stood out on the international stage, scoring ten goals in twelve Champions League appearances. He has been a key figure alongside Nick Woltemade, though Gordon has recently usurped the German’s spot as Newcastle’s centre-forward.

    Gordon has 17 caps for England (two goals). During World Cup qualifying, manager Thomas Tuchel occasionally picked him in the starting line-up; he made five appearances on the road to the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, scoring in October during the 5-0 win in Latvia. Gordon now looks likely to make England’s World Cup squad, with the Three Lions set to face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-PRESSER-DIAZAFP

    FC Bayern Munich's attackers


    Player

    Position

    Age

    Contract expires

    Jamal Musiala

    Attacking midfielder

    23

    2030

    Lennart Karl

    Attacking midfielder

    18

    2029

    Michael Olise

    Right winger

    24

    2029

    Luis Díaz

    Left winger

    29

    2029

    Serge Gnabry

    Attacking midfielder / Right winger / Left winger / Centre forward

    30

    2028

    Harry Kane

    Centre-forward

    32

    2027

    Nicolas Jackson

    Centre-forward

    24

    2026 (on loan from Chelsea)


Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA