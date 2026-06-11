Argentina reclaim top spot in FIFA Men’s World Rankings as 2026 World Cup kicks off

Argentina have vaulted back into the top spot of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings in the latest update that was released just hours before the 2026 tournament kicked off. The Albiceleste move up two places to overtake both France and Spain, ensuring they enter their title defence as the highest-ranked nation on the planet.

It is the first time the South American giants have held the top position since July 2025. Their rise follows a perfect run of form in their final set of pre-tournament friendlies, including a dominant 5-0 win over Zambia and a final 3-0 victory against Iceland.