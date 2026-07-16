AFP
Argentina 'play like they're seven years old!' - Lionel Scaloni says fearlessness and 'sheer grit' responsible for 'epic' comeback win against England
An epic night in Atlanta
Argentina find themselves on the brink of glory once again after a 2-1 semi-final victory over England. Recovering from a 1-0 deficit, Scaloni’s men displayed both technical quality and a relentless competitive spirit to overwhelm Thomas Tuchel’s side and set up a World Cup final showdown against Spain this Sunday.
In comments to Ole, when asked how he would headline the result, Scaloni allowed himself to engage playfully with the question. "Epic twice over. Historic is easy. An epic. I don't know. We thought there wouldn't be any more twists," he said.
- AFP
'There is nothing left to give'
The core of Scaloni’s post-match praise focused on the unique, unburdened psychological state of his players under immense global pressure. The World Cup-winning manager revealed that the secret behind their tactical resilience is an innate, childlike freedom that prevents them from overthinking the devastating consequences of failure.
"They are playing as if they were seven or eight years old," Scaloni explained, marvelling at his squad's liberating approach to the semi-final. "They aren't thinking about What if I fail?' or What if we get knocked out of a semi-final?; they are simply thinking about playing football, and when the match ends, there is nothing left to give."
Fearless background forged elite grit
Beyond their youthful freedom, Scaloni credited his players' tough upbringings for forging an elite, unbreakable competitive edge.
"They grew up in environments where they weren't afraid of anything, where they had to be the best everywhere," the tactician added. "Since they were children, they competed and expected the absolute best from themselves. The weight of these massive occasions simply does not affect them."
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to Spain final
While the historic nature of defeating England in a World Cup knockout clash will live long in the memory of Argentine supporters, Scaloni was quick to shift focus back to the ultimate prize. The technical staff is already preparing to transition from the emotional high of Atlanta to tactical planning for the final.
With Spain standing between Argentina and back-to-back global crowns, Scaloni’s fearless "children" will need to replicate that exact same unburdened spirit one more time. The final on Sunday promises to be a battle, but Argentina's sheer grit remains their ultimate psychological weapon.
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