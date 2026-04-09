Arbeloa: I need players who want to shine every day.. and the whistles against Vinicius are normal

Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s coach, revealed his dissatisfaction with the level shown by the team’s players in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich, calling for more effort.

Real Madrid lost 1–2 to their visitors Bayern Munich last Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and now must win by a two-goal margin at the “Allianz Arena” next Wednesday.

The Royal Club are preparing to face Girona at the “Santiago Bernabéu” tomorrow, Thursday, in La Liga, as Arbeloa’s men want to cut the seven-point gap to leaders Barcelona.

Arbeloa confirmed that he will not apply a rotation policy in the Girona match in order to prepare for the Bayern showdown, while he praised the abilities of Eduardo Camavinga and the returning-from-injury Éder Militão.

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