AFP
Antonio Conte ready to take Man Utd job! Italian boss open to Old Trafford move as Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe emerge
Conte signals interest in Old Trafford revival
The managerial landscape at Manchester United is beginning to shift as Conte has reportedly expressed a willingness to take the reins at Old Trafford. Following a period of relative inactivity after his departure from Napoli, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss is looking for a project that aligns with his ambitious nature.
Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Italian manager is ready for a fresh chapter and would not necessarily rule out a mid-season move if the right opportunity presented itself. "Conte left Napoli in the summer, and he is ready to return. He has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, because he wanted to join a big club in one of the major leagues," Romano added.
This desire to compete at the highest level of European football puts Manchester United firmly in his sights, especially given the club's historic standing and current lack of silverware. Conte’s previous experience in England, where he won the Premier League with Chelsea, further strengthens his credentials as a candidate capable of handling the unique pressures of the English top flight.
- AFP
Conte hints at desire to revive a fallen giant
Speaking in a recent interview, the 57-year-old coach hinted at his philosophy for his next role, emphasising the importance of tradition and competitive drive. "When you go to a club whose history speaks for itself, with a history full of trophies, league titles and victories, there is only one way you can honour that history, and that is by having the ambition to bring the club back into contention for those targets if it is not achieving them at present," he explained.
These comments have been widely interpreted as a come-and-get-me plea to clubs like United, who have struggled to replicate the glory of the Sir Alex Ferguson era. Conte believes that a manager must plant a spark of hope in the hearts of fans and players alike to convince them that winning is possible again.
Carrick faces mounting pressure at United
Michael Carrick currently finds himself in the eye of the storm following a string of disappointing performances. The statistics are particularly damning, with United suffering their worst start to a league season in four decades. A recent draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford served as a flashpoint for fan frustration and director disappointment alike. Internally, the club is not yet at an "emergency level," but there is a clear recognition that the team is underperforming relative to the investments made in the squad.
Romano noted that the club is now in a full-blown crisis following the recent results, leading to intense speculation regarding the manager's job security. For now, the message from within the club is that Carrick still retains the confidence of the playing squad, a factor that is often decisive in determining a manager's longevity.
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Nagelsmann and Howe join the shortlist
While Conte appears to be a frontrunner due to his availability and vocal interest, he is not the only name being discussed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford. Nagelsmann, the current head coach of the German national team, remains a figure of long-standing interest for the Ineos hierarchy.
Despite these names circulating in the media, official contact has not yet been established with any of the potential replacements. The internal stance at Manchester United remains one of cautious support for the current incumbent, even as results fail to meet expectations. The hierarchy is aware that a mid-season managerial change is a significant disruption, and they would prefer to see a turnaround under the existing setup before pulling the trigger.
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