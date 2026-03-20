Getty Images Sport
Antonin Kinsky set for remarkable return to Tottenham starting XI despite Champions League horror show as Spurs rocked by nightmare Guglielmo Vicario injury news
Vicario injured
Vicario is poised to undergo surgery after sustaining a hernia. The Italy international's injury woes come at a dire time for the north London club, as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in a relegation six-pointer this weekend. Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point clear of West Ham in 18th and Forest in 17th.
Vicario will be available for selection this weekend, the club have confirmed, but will then undergo surgery, and prognoses tend to vary from between four to six weeks for a hernia surgery, meaning that he is set to miss key fixtures. Tottenham have timed the surgery to coincide with the international break but, at minimum, Vicario is set to miss clashes with Sunderland and Brighton. If he misses six weeks, he could also be out for games against Wolves and Aston Villa.
Spurs said in a statement: "We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will undergo surgery next week on a hernia. The minor procedure for the Italy international goalkeeper has been timed to have as minimal an impact on our season as possible. Guglielmo will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, and it is hoped that he could return to action within the next month."
- Getty
Kinsky's redemption?
Spurs' second-choice goalkeeper is Kinsky, but he has seen his minutes reduced this season. Interim manager Igor Tudor started Kinsky against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter, but he made two significant mistakes, and conceded three goals within 20 minutes, before being brutally substituted. Tudor did not even look at him as he trudged off the pitch.
Tudor explained his decision after the game: "I am coaching for 15 years and never have done this, but it was necessary to preserve the guy and preserve the team. It was an incredible situation.
"Before the game it was the right choice, with pressure on Guglielmo Vicario and Toni a very good goalkeeper. After this happened, of course, it is easy to say it is not the right decision. Toni was sorry, he made an excuse for the team. He understands."
Kinsky could now play against Sunderland; the other option is homegrown goalkeeper Brandon Austin, but he has made just three first-team appearances for the club, and his last came in last season's Europa League group stage clash with Elfsborg, though he did keep a clean sheet in a 3-0 win.
Spurs' injury boosts
While Vicario is set for a spell on the sidelines, Tudor had more positive news regarding Joao Palhinha, who is set to return after a concussion, Dominic Solanke, and even James Maddison, who is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained in pre-season.
He told reporters: "Dom didn't train (on Friday), but probably tomorrow he'll train with the team and he'll be available. There's some problems with his hip, but I think he'll be okay."
On Maddison, Tudor was asked if he could play for Spurs before the season is over, and he replied: "Yeah. Maddison is already doing interesting things as well, with the ball, sprinting as well. I saw him. He's positive."
- Calciomercato/Getty Images
What comes next?
Spurs face Forest in arguably the most important game of their season. A defeat could see them drop into the relegation zone, provided West Ham win against out-of-sorts Aston Villa on Sunday. Vicario will hope to sign off, at least for now, with a strong performance and, ideally for Spurs, a clean sheet.
Advertisement