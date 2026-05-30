AFP
'The biggest club on the planet' - Anthony Gordon reveals excitement at linking up with Lamine Yamal after completing sensational €80m Barcelona move
- AFP
Barca secure prolific winger
Brcelona completed the acquisition of Gordon from Newcastle for a total fee worth €80m, inclusive of add-ons. The 25-year-old England international, who finished the domestic campaign as the top goalscorer for his former club with 17 goals across all competitions, committed his long-term future to the Catalan side until 2031. He was officially presented to the media on Friday night after sealing the transfer ahead of his upcoming international tournament obligations.
Dream choice for Gordon
Reflecting on his dream move during his official presentation, Gordon stated: "As soon as I knew Barca was a serious option, there was never any question. I always wanted Barca. Barca is the biggest club on the planet. It's the stuff I dreamed of as a child. It really is a dream come true to be here. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but I'm ready for this kind of challenge. I know the players in the past who've worn the shirt... it holds a lot of weight, but I'm excited for the challenge."
- AFP
Excitement over Catalan stars
The winger also looked forward to his integration into the squad and, addressing his new teammates, he added: "To play with Lamine [Yamal] and the rest of the players is very exciting for me. I think the more players with quality around you, the better you are going to be. These players are at the very top level for a reason. They are the best players in the world. They have so much quality; when we [Newcastle] played them at St James' Park, we could not touch the ball."
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Bayern interest successfully thwarted
This swift resolution fends off interest from Bayern Munich, who wanted him to join an attack that already consists of Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz. With his club future secured, the attacker now completely shifts his focus to England's upcoming 2026 World Cup campaign.