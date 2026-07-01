Another new coach for Mason Greenwood! Marseille appoint ex-Lille boss Bruno Genesio after dismissing Habib Beye

The managerial carousel continues at Marseille as the club moves swiftly to replace Beye. The former Aston Villa defender, who was only appointed four months ago, has been dismissed after failing to secure Champions League football. His short tenure comes to an end as the club looks for more seasoned leadership to guide them back to the pinnacle of French and European football.

Expectations are always sky-high at Marseille, and the failure to qualify for the continent's elite competition proved fatal for Beye’s prospects. The club hierarchy felt a change was necessary to ensure they do not fall further behind their domestic rivals in the upcoming campaign, with Beye's departure made official at the start of the week.











