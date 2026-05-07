Andoni Iraola closing in on next Premier League job as Bournemouth boss targets move to London rivals ahead of Chelsea and Man Utd

Crystal Palace have emerged as the surprise frontrunners to secure the services of Iraola, with an El Chiringuitoreport suggests a deal is nearing completion. The Eagles are in the market for a new leader as current boss Oliver Glasner is set to depart Selhurst Park in June upon the expiration of his contract. The London club reportedly moved quickly to steal a march on their rivals by presenting a lucrative proposal to the 43-year-old.

While Iraola has been linked with several "Big Six" clubs, the prospect of taking over a stable project in the capital appears to have significant appeal. The club reportedly covets the former Rayo Vallecano boss for his stellar work at Bournemouth, where he currently has the team pushing for European qualification despite the loss of several key players. The Eagles hope that tying up a deal early will prevent a bidding war once the window officially opens.