"And that's exactly what happened": Harry Kane reveals his crazy penalty-taking tactic in Bayern Munich's victory over Atalanta Bergamo

"Of course" he’d watched videos of Sportiello’s behaviour during penalty kicks before the match, Kane explained in the mixed zone. "I saw that he likes to move to the edge of his line. I knew that if I stopped, there was a good chance he’d come too far forward. And that’s exactly what happened. You can tell from my reaction that I wanted to take it again straight away."

In fact, Kane took an unusually long time to take the penalty by his standards. Sportiello took a step forward and saved the shot, which was too central. Kane then immediately turned towards referee Benoit Bastien, who ruled that the penalty should be retaken.

So was it his plan from the outset to lure Sportiello into a trap? "Yes," replied Kane. On the second attempt, he said, it was "more about mind games". "Maybe he thought I’d stop again. But this time I opted for a corner." From Kane’s perspective, Sportiello dived to his left; he scored in the bottom right corner. “I’d prepared for that,” Kane concluded. “Luckily, it worked.”