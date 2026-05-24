Alexia Putellas wins Women's Champions League Player of the Season after inspiring Barcelona to fourth continental crown

OL Lyonnes' United States international Lily Yohannes picked up the Revelation of the Season prize, which recognises the competition's outstanding young player and cannot be won by anyone over the age of 21, after recording three goal involvements in 10 Champions League appearances.

Yohannes was one of the key players behind Lyon's run to the final, having enjoyed a fine debut season with the French champions after her move from Ajax last summer. It was Barca, though, who ended up dominating the Team of the Season.

Putellas made the final XI alongside team-mates Ewa Pajor, Patri Guijarro, Mapi León and goalkeeper Cata Coll. Finally, the Goal of the Season gong was given to Chelsea loanee Julia Bartel, after her stunning volley for Atletico Madrid against Twente in the league phase.

Team of the Season in full: Cata Coll; Emily Fox, Wendie Renard, Mapi León, Selma Bacha; Patri Guijarro, Melchie Dumornay, Alexia Putellas; Pernille Harder, Ewa Pajor, Alessia Russo