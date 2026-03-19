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Aldo Serena: "Dear Trap, how I miss those lively little eyes that I haven't seen for so long. You wanted me at Juventus and Inter"

The former striker has written an open letter to the manager who coached him first at Juventus and then at Inter.

Aldo Serena sends his regards and thanks to his former manager at Juventus and Inter, Giovanni Trapattoni, who turned 87 this week.


The former Italy striker writes in an open letter published by Corriere della Sera: “Hello, coach, and sorry for addressing you informally, but I’m not a youngster myself anymore. Your birthday, between the photo with a couple of fans outside your home and the video you sent to those of your former players who had sent you birthday wishes, was a lovely opportunity to rediscover, with emotion, those lively little eyes I hadn’t seen for a long time, that lively gaze from 40 years ago with which you welcomed me to Juventus and which has never changed. It was the summer of 1985 and you explained to me what you wanted from me and what the club’s philosophy was; you spoke to me as if I were a champion or as you wanted me to be, because I certainly didn’t feel like one. You had galvanised me and made me feel responsible. After that meeting, I felt like a key figure in that squad, an important player on whom you were placing great faith. I wasn’t used to having a manager who was so open to dialogue, always seeking a way to unlock the hearts of his players. You were remarkable for the respect you showed towards everyone’s work; you spoke to the kit man with the same tone, the same consideration and the same willingness as you did to the chairman."


  • FROM JUVE TO INTER

    "You wanted me at Juve and then at Inter. We’ve formed a strong bond; it took me a while to realise that our rapport stemmed from a similar social background, even though we’re from different generations. Just as my parents did, you taught me respect for those who work hard, for those who are committed, and for those who do things conscientiously. I admired your ability to mediate, your willingness to think things through, and your willingness to take your time to ensure you didn’t make the wrong choices. Avoiding letting haste lead you to act on emotion is a fundamental quality for someone like you, who has always led groups of strong personalities, but this didn’t stop you from reacting decisively to injustice, because that was part of your character."


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  • ON THE RUN FROM THE TRAINING CAMP

    "That evening, during the pre-season training camp, when I left without telling anyone, I risked causing a complete breakdown in our relationship. After dinner, I had wandered away from the hotel and returned at midnight. President Pellegrini had turned up at the hotel unexpectedly to say hello, and I wasn’t there. The next morning you didn’t even glance at me, and speaking to the team in the changing room you said: ‘Aldo has shown a lack of respect to me, to you and to the president, and he will pay a fine he will remember for the rest of his life.’ You didn’t speak to me face to face for over a month. You had ‘suspended’ me.


    Then one Saturday evening you came into my room and I sensed a kindly look on your face. The corners of your lips were turned up slightly and there was a hint of a smile. You asked me: “Why, Aldo? Why did you do this to me?” And I replied: “I was wrong, coach, I have no excuses; I was going through a complex, difficult time in my life.” Then came the absolution: ‘You could have spoken to me, told me what was going on, and perhaps I would have given you permission. Now let’s put this behind us and look ahead.’"


  • THANK YOU

    "It’s been a long time; we’ve changed, we’re a little different now, but sharing such deeply moving emotions will keep us connected forever. Time passes, narrowing the horizon, but the time we spent in harmony and togetherness remains behind us, keeping us company. Dear coach, you have sown seeds of friendship everywhere; know that here, from one of those seeds, a seedling has sprouted, which, in addition to esteem and gratitude, loves you. And I felt a touch of envy for those lads who waved you off outside your house. I wish I could have been there, with them, to shake your hand and simply say: ‘Thank you’."

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